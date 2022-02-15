The Canadian Academy announced on Tuesday the nominees for the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards with CBC and HBO Max series Sort Of leading the way with 13 nominations.

The television side also included Pretty Hard Cases and Wynonna Earp each earning 11 nominations, while Kim's Convenience and Coroner each earned 10 nominations.

The film categories had Scarborough and Night Raiders leading the pack with 11 nominations each. All My Puny Sorrows earned eight nominations.

Best Comedy Series nominees include Sort Of, Kim's Convenience, Letterkenny, Jann and Strays. Best Drama Series nominees include Coroner, Moonshine, The North Water, Transplant and Vikings.

Best Motion Picture nominees include Drunken Birds, Night of the Kings, Night Raiders, Scarborough and Wildhood.

A full list of nominees can be found on the official Canadian Screen Awards website.

The 2022 Canadian Screen Awards show will be broadcast on CBC and CBC Gem on April 10. Awards will also be presented during Canadian Screen Week in April.