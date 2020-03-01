Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa have announced they are starting up a rewatch podcast called Talking Sopranos.

Imperioli played Christopher Moltisanti and Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on the iconic mob drama, which aired for six seasons on HBO from 1999 to 2007.

Installments of the podcast will focus on specific episodes of The Sopranos and will feature interviews with cast members, writers, directors and other experts.

No launch date for the podcast has been revealed yet, but the program will be available via Spotify and iTunes, the actors said.

"Michael and Steve follow the Sopranos series episode by episode giving fans all the inside info, behind the scenes stories and little-known facts that could only come from someone on the inside," said a synopsis, following the announcement on YouTube.

"Along with talking about The Sopranos, Michael and Steve will also share candid conversations about the entertainment business, their friendship and all the folks they've met along the way. This is a must-listen for all Sopranos fans."