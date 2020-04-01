Sophie Turner appeared on Conan O'Brien's remote version of Conan and discussed her new Quibi movie Survive and how it relates to Game of Thrones.

Turner said on Tuesday that the same team who provided the wolves for Game of Thrones also worked on Survive. The film features the actress having to fight off wolves after wolves acted as her companions in Game of Thrones.

"It was actually quite horrible because in Game of Thrones the wolves are our pets, our soulmates kind of and on this I have to basically like fight a wolf and try to kill the thing," Turner said.

"I found it to be quite symbolic actually you know. Game of Thrones had just ended so I was figuratively killing the wolf and ending my career," she continued.

Survive will launch on Quibi on Monday. The streaming service is designed with mobile phones in mind and will present content in quick chunks of 10 minutes or less.

Survive follows Turner and Corey Hawkins as two sole survivors from a plane crash who are stuck on a remote island.

Turner spoke to O'Brien through Zoom and had a custom background that featured the 24-year-old slapping the late night host from a previous episode of Conan. Turner had slapped O'Brien while demonstrating to him the game Tequila Slaps.

"You were a great sport I have to say," Turner said about slapping O'Brien hard. Turner also noted that due to drinking tequila on that episode, she became drunk while flying back home.