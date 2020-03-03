Sophie Turner says being married to her husband, singer Joe Jonas, gives her an extra "sense of security."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old actress shared in the April issue of Elle magazine how her relationship with Jonas, 30, has changed since their 2019 wedding.

Turner and Jonas married in Las Vegas in May, and celebrated again with family and friends at a second wedding in France in June. News broke in February that Turner is pregnant with her first child with Jonas.

"I feel like the only thing that's changed for me is having this incredible sense of security," Turner said. "Just the word husband the word wife -- it just solidifies the relationship."

"I love being married. I think it's wonderful," she added. "I'm sure we'll have our hiccups and our different things. But right now, it's like the security and the safety is everything."

"It's also nice to have built-in girlfriends, who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys' lives are," Turner said. "We can relate on so many different levels. It's like, thank God, because you never know [about your in-laws]."

Turner and Jonas started dating in October 2016. In the Elle interview, Turner recalled how she "hated" Jonas' band, the Jonas Brothers, while growing up, and expected to not like Jonas when they first met.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans," the star said. "There was this band in the UK called Busted. They had a hit called 'Year 3000.' It was amazing, and we were huge Busted fans. Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up. We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers' fault."

Turner is known for playing Sansa Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones. She will star in the new Quibi series Survive, which also features Corey Hawkins.