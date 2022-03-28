Sophie Turner walked the red carpet Sunday amid her pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old actress and her husband, Joe Jonas , attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party following news they are expecting their second child.

Turner showed her baby bump in a high-neck red dress, while Jonas sported a black suit with rhinestone details.

Turner and Jonas married in May 2019 and have a 20-month-old daughter, Willa. Entertainment Tonight confirmed this month that the couple are expecting another child.

"Sophie and Joe were overjoyed to learn they are expecting a second child," a source said. "They both have siblings and didn't want their daughter to be an only child and have talked about having a bigger family."

Turner said in the April 2020 issue of Elle that she loves being married and that it gives her an extra "sense of security."

"I think it's wonderful. I'm sure we'll have our hiccups and our different things. But right now, it's like the security and safety is everything," she said.

Turner is known for playing Sansa Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones, while Jonas came to fame with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas as the pop rock group Jonas Brothers.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!