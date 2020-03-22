Sophia Myles, a Moonlight, Doctor Who and Transformers: Age of Extinction actress, announced on Twitter that her father Peter has died after battling the coronavirus.

"My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him," the British star tweeted Saturday.

"Yesterday I went on a journey to see my father. This is the harsh reality of the Coronavirus," she captioned a photo of her ailing dad in a hospital bed.

Myles, 40, did not offer any details about her father's age or his health before he contracted the virus.

She thanked fans for their support in a short video.

Several international celebrities have announced they tested positive for the pandemic that has killed more than 13,000 people around the world.

Actress Debi Mazar, talk-show host Andy Cohen, Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Luther star Idris Elba, Lost alum Daniel Dae Kim, and former Game of Thrones cast-mates Indira Varma and Kristofer Hivju.