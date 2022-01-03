Sophia Bush says One Tree Hill remains an "incredible driving force" in her career.

The 39-year-old actress discussed Drama Queens -- her One Tree Hill podcast -- and the possibility of a reboot during Monday's episode of CBS Mornings.

Bush played Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill, which aired for nine seasons on The WB/CW from 2003 to 2012. She hosts Drama Queens with her co-stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton, who played Haley James Scott and Peyton Sawyer, respectively.

On GMA, Bush said Drama Queens has been a way to reconnect with Scott and Sawyer and reclaim the power they didn't always have in their early careers.

"For us, I think it's an incredible driving force," Bush said of One Tree Hill. "It's the show that launched all of our careers. We were on it together for nine years."

"Joy and Hilarie and I just thought, as young women coming up in the industry, we didn't have the greatest experience, as so many young women did not," she added. "For us, this was really about reclaiming our show. It was about taking the joy and the power back, and taking out the trash."

Bush confirmed she is open to a One Tree Hill reboot.

"We've always said 'never say never.' I think our podcast is proof that as three producers, we have a lot of ideas. That's kind of all I can say at this point," she said with a smile.

Bush will next star as Dr. Samantha "Sam" Griffith on the CBS medical drama Good Sam, which premieres Wednesday.