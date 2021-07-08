Sophia Brown has joined the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Netflix confirmed Thursday that Brown will star in The Witcher prequel series.

Brown will play Eile, an elite warrior-turned-nomadic musician who is forced to return to the way of the blade after a grand reckoning on the Continent sends her on a quest for vengeance and redemption.

Jodie Turner-Smith was originally to play the character but exited the series in April due to scheduling conflicts.

Brown joins previously announced stars Laurence O'Fuarain and Michelle Yeoh. O'Fuarain will play Fjall, a warrior on a quest for redemption, while Yeoh will portray Scian, a nomadic sword-elf.

Blood Origin takes place 1,200 years before The Witcher and explores the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that led to the creation of the "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one.

Declan de Barra will serve as showrunner and executive produce with The Witcher creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski series of books, which were previously adapted as a video game series. Netflix and CD Projekt Red will host WitcherCon, a virtual event celebrating The Witcher television series and video games, on Friday.

Brown is known for the series Clique, The Capture and Girl/Haji.