Sony Pictures Television is working on a drama inspired by the life of Malcolm Little, the Black Muslim leader known as Malcolm X.

The show is based on X: A Novel and The Awakening of Malcolm X, which were co-written by his daughter, Ilyasah Shabazz.

Variety reported the series news Tuesday.

Shabazz, who is an executive producer on the project, retweeted a link to the article.

No casting has been announced yet.