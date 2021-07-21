Sony Pictures Television is working on a drama inspired by the life of Malcolm Little, the Black Muslim leader known as Malcolm X.The show is based on X: A Novel and The Awakening of Malcolm X, which were co-written by his daughter, Ilyasah Shabazz.Variety reported the series news Tuesday.Shabazz, who is an executive producer on the project, retweeted a link to the article.No casting has been announced yet.Malcolm X, who was assassinated in New York in 1965 at the age of 39, was recently played by Kingsley Ben-Adir in One Night in Miami and by Denzel Washington in the 1992 biopic, Malcolm X.