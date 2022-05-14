Sony working on animated reboot of 'Married with Children'
UPI News Service, 05/14/2022
Sony Pictures Television has announced it is working on a new cartoon version of the sitcom Married with Children.
"WOAH BUNDY! Can it be? Al, Peg, Kelly, and Bud are returning to our screens in an animated reboot of #MarriedwithChildren," the studio tweeted Friday, along with a link to a media report about the project.
