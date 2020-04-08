Sony has lifted the curtain on its new controller for PlayStation 5, the DualSense.

The DualSense is white and black with a blue light emanating from the middle of the device. This is Sony's first controller to not share the DualShock name.

Sony says the controller will have haptic feedback, allowing players to feel a a variety of sensations when gaming such as the grittiness of a car driving through mud.

Adaptive triggers have been added to the L2 and R2 buttons which will bring tension to actions that are performed onscreen such as drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.

Also included is a new Create button that will replace the Share button on the PlayStation 4's DualShock 4 and a built-in microphone which can be used to chat with players without the need of a headset.

"Our goal with DualSense is to give gamers the feeling of being transported into the game world as soon as they open the box. We want gamers to feel like the controller is an extension of themselves when they're playing - so much so that they forget that it's even in their hands!" Sony's Hideaki Nishino said in a statement on the PlayStation Blog.

PlayStation 5 is slated to be released in late 2020. Lead system architect Mark Cerny discussed the architecture and graphical capability of the console during a live stream event in March.

Sony recently delayed indifferently highly-anticipated PlayStation 4 title The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR due to the COVID-19 pandemic.