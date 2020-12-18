Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 has been removed from the PlayStation Store and that anyone who has purchased the game digitally can get a full refund.

"SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Sony directed users on Twitter to follow a website link in order to start the refund process.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released on Dec. 10 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game contain a number of technical issues.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game do run better on newly released consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but still experience a number of glitches.

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red said on Twitter Monday that they will fix the game's issues on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One through a series of patches.

The developer had also apologized for not showcasing the game on console beforehand. CD Projekt Red directed unsatisfied customers who bought the digital version of the game to request a refund from Sony or Microsoft who heads Xbox, however, due to Sony's refund policy, many gamers were unable to do so through PlayStation until Thursday's announcement.

CD Projekt Red also said that those experiencing issues with returning the physical version of the game in-store can email the developer.

CD Projekt Red commented on Sony's announcement on Twitter Friday and confirmed that the title will continue to be worked on and updated after it was removed from the PlayStation Store. The studio noted that physical copies of the game can still be purchased.

"We are working hard to bring Cyberpunk 2077 back to PlayStation Store as soon as possible," the developer said.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world action-adventure game set in the future. Players control V, who is searching for an implant that grants immortality. Keanu Reeves portrays the character of Johnny Silverhand.