Sony has postponed the planned PlayStation 5 livestream event that was set for Thursday, citing the protests over the death of George Floyd.

"While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard," the company said on Twitter Monday.

Sony has given no new date for the livestream event. The official PlayStation Twitter account on Monday had also denounced racism and violence towards the black community.

"We will continue to work towards a future marked by empathy and inclusion and stand with our black creators, players, employees, families and friends. #BlackLivesMatter," Sony said.

Floyd, 46, was an unarmed black man who died while handcuffed and pinned to the ground by white police officer Derek Chauvin. The officer, who placed his knee on Floyd's neck, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The incident sparked protests nationwide.

The PlayStation 5 livestream was going to run for an hour and show new games for the upcoming console for the first time.

Sony has not given an exact release date or price for the PlayStation 5 which will launch holiday 2020.