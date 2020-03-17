Sony is set to announce new details concerning the PlayStation 5 on Wednesday at 12 p.m. EDT on the PlayStation Blog.

PlayStation 5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide the new details, most likely in video form or during a live stream presentation.

Sony said that Cerny will discuss the PlayStation 5's architecture and how it will shape the future of games.

PlayStation 5 is Sony's next-generation console that is set to be released in late 2020. The PlayStation 4 was released in 2013 and retailed for $399.99.

PlayStation's main competitor Xbox from Microsoft, will be releasing it's next console named Xbox Series X around the same time. The price for both consoles has not been announced.

Sony recently announced that PlayStation 4 exclusive title Ghost of Tsushima will be released on June 26. The samurai epic will have players take on the role of Jin Sakai who vows to protect his home from Mongol invaders.