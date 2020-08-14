Sonja Morgan says she once dated Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Richard Lewis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 56-year-old television personality shared details about her relationship with Lewis, 73, during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Morgan said she dated Lewis "many moons ago."

"I love him," she said. "I had a place in LA and I was in New York -- of course I'd never give up my Upper East Side place."

Morgan said she met Lewis at Cipriani restaurant in New York. She had nothing but praise for Lewis, an actor and comedian.

"He's a very smart man. He's really intense, and you know, I like a smart guy. Richard is very intelligent," Morgan said. "We had a really nice time together."

The Real Housewives of New York star added that Lewis is "very paranoid about germs."

"He kept me busy," she said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Morgan also discussed filming the Real Housewives of New York Season 12 reunion. She said her co-star Ramona Singer will have the most to answer for the reunion.

"I think Ramona was on a very high horse this season and I'd like a little more humility from my girl. As much as I love her," Morgan said.

When asked who she thinks was "least accountable for her own wrongdoings," Morgan named Dorinda Medley.

"I think Dorinda was still very defensive about her behavior, but I can understand that," she said. "I think some of the questions were too direct about her drinking. I don't think it was about drinking. I think it was more about her anger issues in general -- where do they come from?"

Medley clashed with her co-stars about her drinking in Season 12. Luann de Lesseps said on WWHL last week that Medley criticizes her drinking "to make herself feel better" about her own drinking.