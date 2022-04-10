Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $71 million in receipts in its weekend debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Morbius with $10.2 million, followed by The Lost City at No. 3 with $9.2 million, Ambulance at No. 4 with $8.7 million and The Batman at No. 5 with $6.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Everything Everywhere All at Once at No. 6 with $6.1 million, Uncharted at No. 7 with $2.7 million, Spider-Man: No Way Home at No. 8 with $625,000, Selena at No. 9 with $402,000 and Sing 2 at No. 10 with $220,000.

This weekend's Top 10 movies earned about $116 million, compared with last weekend's take of about $77 million.

Morbius led last weekend with $39.1 million.