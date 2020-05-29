A sequel to the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film is in development at Paramount.
Paramount Pictures and Sonic video game publisher Sega Sammy have confirmed that a new film is in the works that will bring back director Jeff Fowler.
Pat Casey and Josh Miller are also returning to pen the script. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher and Toru Nakahara are producing with Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi and Tim Miller executive producing.
The first Sonic the Hedgehog film, based on the popular video series of the same name, was released into theaters on February 14. The film topped the North American box office with $57 million on its way to earning $306 million worldwide.
