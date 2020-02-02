Sonic receives praise about his speed from athletes in a new teaser for the upcoming "Sonic the Hedgehog" film that will air during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

The clip, released on Twitter Thursday, features NFL stars Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey, gold medal sprinter Allyson Felix and NASCAR driver Kyle Bush.

"I've raced the fastest in the world. He makes us all look slow," Felix says about the iconic video game character.

Sonic himself is revealed to be the person behind the interviews who is telling the athletes to say great things about him.

New footage from the film then plays, featuring Sonic going up against the villainous Dr. Robotnik who is portrayed by Jim Carrey.

"Sonic the Hedgehog," from director Jeff Fowler, is set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 14.

James Marsden also stars.

Super Bowl LIV takes place Sunday and will feature the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

