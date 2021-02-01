Netflix announced on Monday that a new, 3D animated Sonic the Hedgehog series, titled Sonic Prime, is coming to the streaming service worldwide in 2022.

The 24-episode series will feature the iconic video game character on a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange multiverse rests in his hands. Sonic will also be going on a journey of self-discovery and redemption.

Netflix is working with studio WildBrain, Man of Action Entertainment and Sonic video game maker Sega on the project. WildBrain's Vancouver studio is handling the animation with WildBrain and Sega working together on production, distribution and licensing.

Man of Action Entertainment, the makers behind Ben 10 and the characters and team of Disney's Big Hero 6, are serving as showrunners and executive producers.

Sonic Prime will appeal to kids families and long-time fans, Netflix said. The company released a logo for the series on Twitter.

"Sonic is a beloved character and holds a special place in everyone's heart including my own. I spent many hours with the blue blur as a kid and it's a privilege to be able to bring this character everyone knows and loves on a brand new adventure with Netflix - one that a generation of loyal fans and brand new fans around the world can enjoy," Dominique Bazay, director of original animation at Netflix said in a statement.

Paramount released a live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film in February 2020 starring Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, James Marsden and Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr. Robotnik. Paramount announced that a sequel was in development in May.