Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is getting a holiday release in 2024.

Paramount announced a release date, Dec. 20, 2024, for the new live-action and animated film Monday.

Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic in the film series, confirmed the news on Twitter.

"HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!! #SonicMovie3 IS COMING TO THEATRES ON DECEMBER 20, 2024!!! AHHH!!!" the actor and comedian wrote.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will open against Avatar 3.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movies are based on the Sega video game franchise. The original film opened in 2020, while the sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released in April.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also starred Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Idris Elba and Donna J. Fulks. The film earned over $400 million worldwide.

In addition, Paramount pushed back the release of its upcoming Smurfs animated musical. The film was originally to open Dec. 20, 2024, but will now be released Feb. 14, 2025.