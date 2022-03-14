Sonic is racing to stop Dr. Robotnik's latest scheme and must deal with the powerful Knuckles in the latest trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz , crashes a wedding and informs his friends that Dr. Robotnik ( Jim Carrey ) is back and has discovered a source of ultimate power in the clip released on Monday.

Dr. Robotnik has back-up this time in the form of Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba, who can overpower Sonic with his impressive strength.

Sonic and Knuckles battle each other while snowboarding down a mountain and later Sonic gets punched through a house by Knuckles.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, from director Jeff Fowler, is coming to theaters on April 8. Co-stars include James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Lee Majdoub. Sonic's flying sidekick Tails also appears in the film, voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnnessey.

Paramount Pictures also released on Twitter Monday a new poster for the film that pays homage to the classic Sonic the Hedgehog 2 video game from 1992.