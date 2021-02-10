Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will race into theaters on April 8, 2022, the film's official Twitter account announced on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A short video announcing the release date also features the logo for the sequel, which teases the arrival of Sonic's sidekick and friend Tails.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was put into development at Paramount in May 2020 following the success of the first film, which hit theaters in February 2020.

Ben Schwartz provided the voice of Sonic with Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr. Robotnik. James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell and Lee Majdoub also starred.

Director Jeff Fowler is returning along with writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

Netflix recently announced that is it developing a 3D animated Sonic series titled Sonic Prime that will come to the streaming service worldwide in 2022.