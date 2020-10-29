KJ Apa and Sofia Carson are four years into a quarantine due to a new COVID-23 virus that has mutated in the trailer for upcoming pandemic thriller, Songbird.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film, from director Adam Mason and producer Michael Bay , takes place in a world where infected Americans are forcefully placed into quarantine camps after the COVID-23 virus has killed millions.

Apa, of Riverdale fame, plays courier Nico who is immune to the virus and falls in love with Sara (Carson) despite the couple being unable to see each other.

Sara is suspected to have become infected, leading Nico to race across a dystopian Los Angeles in order to save her before she is placed into quarantine or worse.

Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Walter Hauser and Demi Moore also star.

Songbird was one of the first projects made in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mason wrote the script with Simon Boyes.

The film has not received an official release date.

Apa, in July, posted on Instagram how he needed stitches after hurting his head while filming stunts for Songbird.