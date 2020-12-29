Soleil Moon Frye and her husband, Jason Goldberg, have separated after 22 years of marriage.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed Monday that Frye, 44, and Goldberg, 48, split up earlier this year.

People reported the news Monday afternoon.

"Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg quietly separated this year," Frye's rep said. "Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion."

Frye and Goldberg married in October 1998 and have four children, daughters Poet Sienna, 15, and Jagger Joseph, 12, and sons Lyric Sonny, 6, and Story, 4. Frye shared a photo with her kids Saturday on Instagram.

"Happy happy day after Christmas to all. Sending everyone so much love. So grateful to be safe & cuddled up with these loves," the star captioned the post.

"As my girls and I love to say along with my life long friend forever @jennydianelewis 'It is one day closer to Christmas,'" she added. "Hope you are well. This room may represent some feelings of 2020."

Frye came to fame as a child as the title character in the NBC series Punky Brewster. She will reprise the role in a Punky Brewster sequel series for Peacock that finished filming its first season this month.

Frye shared photos from set on Instagram after wrapping Season 1.

"This is how we ended season one. In bliss with my Punky babies. I am so full of gratitude, joy and awe that we are here," the actress captioned the post.

"I am so thankful to our incredible cast, phenomenal crew, @ucp & @peacocktv our amazing show runners Jim & Steve [Armogida] the brilliant writers & directors we have had the honor to work with, every person in every role here that has helped weave this tapestry, and our loved ones for the support they have given us during this time ," she added.

Peacock shared a teaser trailer for the Punky Brewster sequel series in April that shows an adult Punky (Frye) raising three kids as a single mom. Freddie Prinze, Jr., plays Punky's ex-husband, Travis.