IFC has picked up the softball comedy Slo Pitch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network said in a press release Tuesday that it acquired the short-form series, which originally premiered as a web series.

Slo Pitch is a mockumentary-style series created by J. Stevens, Gwenlyn Cumyn and Karen Knox. The show follows an LGBTQ softball team, The Brovaries, led by the "overly invested" Coach Joanne (Kirsten Rasmussen).

Cumyn, Knox, Lane Webber, Kaitlin Alexander, Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah, Amanda Cordner and Chelsea Muirhead co-star.

Season 1 will premiere on IFC later this year. The network is also developing a second season that will shoot this summer in the Toronto area. Each season consists of 10 10-minute episodes.

Season 1 follows the Brovaries as they battle their way to the championship in their highly competitive beer league. Season 2 will see the team continue their fight toward the championship title, as Joanne and Sasha (Muirhead) also plan their wedding.

"Slo Pitch is an offbeat comedy that spotlights a memorable group of women with championships and beer on their mind. This women's softball team embraces and celebrates every dimension of the LGBTQ+ experience except winning," IFC general manager Blake Callaway said. "It's especially great timing for us to pick up this series during Pride Month, as we continue to seek fresh, unexpected creative voices, to feature on IFC."

Slo Pitch is directed by Stevens and executive produced by Cumyn, Knox, Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie and Michael Schram.