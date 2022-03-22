Synthpop icons Soft Cell and Pet Shop Boys have collaborated on a new song, "Purple Zone." The song, out Tuesday, will appear on Soft Cell's upcoming album Happiness Not Included -- the duo of Marc Almond and David Ball's first album in 20 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The single will also feature a cover of X-ray Spex song "The Day the World Turned Day-Go" and the Manhattan Clique remix of "Purple Zone."

The video was directed by Yass Khan at the Black Prince Pub in London earlier this year.

"Working with the Pet Shop Boys was a pleasure, and this track is the perfect combination of us and them," Soft Cell's Marc Almond said, while Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with such an inspirational duo as Soft Cell on this gorgeous song."