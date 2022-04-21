Sofia Richie is engaged to be married.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old model got engaged to her boyfriend, music executive Elliot Grainge, after a year of dating.

Richie shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside photos from Grainge's proposal. One of the pictures shows Grainge proposing to Richie at sunset while surrounded by candles on a beach.

"Forever isn't long enough @elliot," Richie captioned the post.

Actor Evan Ross, singer Rita Ora and television personality Paris Hilton were among those to congratulate Richie in the comments.

"Congratulations sis!! Sending lots of love to you both," Ross wrote.

"Congratulations sis!! So happy for you two! Love you!" Hilton said.

Richie confirmed her relationship with Grainge, the founder and CEO of independent record label 10K Projects and the son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, in April 2021.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia's brother, Miles," sources Entertainment Tonight at the time. "It's very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes."

Richie, the daughter of singer Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander, previously dated television personality Scott Disick.

Richie is known for her modeling work with Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Adidas, and has also worked as a fashion designer.