Freeform has announced it ordered to series Single Drunk Female, a comedy starring Sofia Black-D'Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compere, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard.

"After a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown, irreverent alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to move back home with her 'Smother' to sober up and avoid jail time. But when her childhood BFF reveals surprising news, Samantha starts to learn there is a fine line between party girl and walking disaster," a news release from the cable network said Friday.

The show was written and created by Simone Finch (The Connors,) who will executive produce along with Jenni Konner (Camping, Girls) and Phil Traill (Good Girls).

Leslye Headland (Russian Doll and Star Wars: The Acolyte) directed and executive produced the pilot.