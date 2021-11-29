Netflix is developing the new film Society of the Snow.

The streaming service confirmed Monday that J.A. Bayona will direct the upcoming Spanish-language film.

Society of the Snow is based on the book La sociedad de la nieve by Pablo Vierci. The film explores the true story of the Uruguayan rugby team whose plane crashed in the Andes in 1972. The survivors were forced to resort to extreme measures to stay alive.

The team's story was previously explored in the 1993 film Alive.

Society of the Snow will film in Sierra Nevada (Andaluci­a, Spain), Montevideo (Uruguay) and in various locations in the Andes, including El Valle de las Lagrimas, the location where the real incident took place.

Bayona wrote the screenplay with Bernat Vilaplana, Jaime Marques and Nicolas Casariego. Belen Atienza and Sandra Hermida will serve as producers.

In a video, Bayona said the film "will try to honor the memory of the 16 survivors and especially the 29 who did not make it back."

Bayona is known for directing the films The Orphanage, The Impossible and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.