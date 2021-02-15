Soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are celebrating the birth of their baby girl.

Krieger, 36, and Harris, 35, both Orlando Pride and U.S. women's national soccer team athletes, adopted a daughter, Sloane Phillips, born Friday.

Krieger shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside photos of herself with Harris and their baby girl. In the caption, Krieger made a promise to Sloane's birth mom to love and support her daughter.

"Dear Birth Mom.. Our promise to you: We promise Sloane will be loved every single day by us, our friends and our family. We promise to give her the tools to live a happy, successful life of inclusivity and support," Krieger wrote.

"We promise to share her adoption story with her from the very beginning and celebrate every milestone!" she said. "We promise to encourage her to follow her dreams no matter how big or small. We promise to be open minded and respect your wishes to have future communication and that she will always know how much you love her!"

Krieger and Harris got engaged in March 2019 and married that December. Krieger said she and Harris first discussed adoption while they were dating.

"Welcome to our family, Sloane Phillips.. we are so in love with you already! This has been one of the most beautiful yet stressful processes I've ever experienced with you, @ashlynharris24 and I love you even more throughout this journey, if that's even possible," Krieger said.

"When we first dated, we always spoke about adoption and always wanted to give a child a loving, happy and stable home," she shared. "I cannot wait to give her the world and be the best Mom I can be with you right by my side."

Harris confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"My heart is exploding with Joy. We did it, baby! All of the ups and downs, tears, stress and anxiety was worth it to have this beautiful blessing our our arms. We are building what we've always dreamt of," Harris wrote.

"You both are my everything and I promise to always do right by the both of you," she added. "I love you so much."

Fellow soccer players Kelia Watt, Yael Averbach and Sydney Leroux were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"So amazing so happy for you guys," Watt wrote.

"Wowww congratulations!!!! this is amazing. What a great Valentine's Day!!!" Averbach added.

"My heart. I love all three of you both so much and welcome mamas! You're here now," Leroux said.

Krieger and Harris met in 2010. The couple are teammates on the Orlando Pride, with Krieger playing defense and Harris playing goalkeeper.