Soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are celebrating the birth of their second child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krieger, 38, and Harris, 36, both NJ/NY Gotham FC and U.S. Women's National Soccer Team players, recently welcomed a son, Ocean Maeve.

Krieger shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of their baby boy.

"Welcome to the world, Ocean Maeve! We are so thrilled for our growing family and couldn't be more excited to have two beautiful babies to share life with! Baby Boy, you are so loved and adored already and I'm so proud to be your Mommy," she captioned the post.

Krieger and Harris married in December 2019 and also have an 18-month-old daughter, Sloane Phillips.

Harris confirmed news of Ocean's birth in a post on her own account.

"My wife and I are excited to share that we have adopted a baby boy. Our hearts are full during this time and we are so grateful for the love and support our family, friends and club have shown," Harris wrote.

"Sloane has been thriving and wakes up every morning saying 'Baby, baby.' We are incredibly thankful and excited for this new chapter as we parent 2 under 2. Let the sleepless nights rage on @alikrieger... I wouldn't want it any other way," she said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Ocean Maeve Krieger-Harris, welcome to the family baby boy. Your Moms and big sister love you very much."

Krieger and Harris announced in February 2021 that they had adopted a baby girl.

"When we first dated, we always spoke about adoption and always wanted to give a child a loving, happy and stable home," Krieger said on Instagram at the time. "I cannot wait to give her the world be the best Mom I can be with you right by my side."

Krieger and Harris met in 2010. The couple previously played together for the Washington Spirit and Orlando Pride.