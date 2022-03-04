Auditions for talented dancers kick off this month and will be held in New York City, NY; Los Angeles, CA; and New Orleans, LA.
This year,So You Think You Can Dance is looking for "highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30" who can showcase their abilities in various dance styles -- including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more.
The selected dancers will move on to the So You Think You Can Dance studio, where they will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles.
Fox teased "brand-new twists and turns" will be introduced into the Season 17 competition when it comes back in this summer.
Additional details, including the official premiere date and the seventeenth-season cast, will be announced at a later date.
The judges for So You Think You Can Dance's new season have also yet to be announced, but co-creator Nigel Lythgoe has always held a seat on the judging panel.
The judges for Season 16 were Nigel, Mary Murphy, Laurieann Gibson, and Dominic Sandoval.
Over the course of its 16 seasons, So You Think You Can Dance has received 71 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins -- including Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Costumes, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design.
So You Think You Can Dance is produced by Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment and MRC with Nigel, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman, and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers.