So You Think You Can Dance will be returning to Fox after nearly three years off the air.

Fox has announced it's bringing So You Think You Can Dance back and has ordered a new season of the reality dancing competition.

Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance is slated to air in Summer 2022.

The show's sixteenth season premiered in June 2019, with the winner, Bailey Munoz, being crowned champion in September of that year.

The filming of Season 17 then got postponed in Summer 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But in February 2021, Fox confirmed there were still no plans to resume taping and there wouldn't be a new season of the series that year, which left the future of So You Think You Can Dance in doubt.

However, Fox has now announced So You Think You Can Dance is going to begin production soon.

Auditions for talented dancers kick off this month and will be held in New York City, NY; Los Angeles, CA; and New Orleans, LA.

This year, So You Think You Can Dance is looking for "highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30" who can showcase their abilities in various dance styles -- including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more.

The selected dancers will move on to the So You Think You Can Dance studio, where they will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles.

Fox teased "brand-new twists and turns" will be introduced into the Season 17 competition when it comes back in this summer.

Additional details, including the official premiere date and the seventeenth-season cast, will be announced at a later date.

The judges for So You Think You Can Dance's new season have also yet to be announced, but co-creator Nigel Lythgoe has always held a seat on the judging panel.
The judges for Season 16 were Nigel, Mary Murphy, Laurieann Gibson, and Dominic Sandoval.

So You Think You Can Dance fans will also be waiting on the news as to whether longtime host Cat Deeley, who has hosted the show since 2006, will reprise her role.

Over the course of its 16 seasons, So You Think You Can Dance has received 71 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins -- including Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Costumes, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design.

So You Think You Can Dance is produced by Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment and MRC with Nigel, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman, and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers.


