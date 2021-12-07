TNT released the trailer for Snowpiercer Season 3 on Tuesday. The show returns Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. EST on TNT.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Snowpiercer train has been driving around the earth for seven years with the only survivors of a new ice age. Season 3 offers hope there may be some more survivors.

Some places on Earth are warming. A new survivor named Asha (Archie Panjabi) claims to come from New Eden.

Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) and Ruth Wardell (Alison Wright) make examples of traitors to keep the rest of the train in line.

Snowpiercer regulars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Iddo Goldberg, Mickey Sumner, Sheila Vand, and more appear in clips from the new season. A shielded figure walking atop the train, characters cross country skiing and explosions promise more excitement in Season 3.

The show is based on the 2013 movie Snowpiercer directed by Bong Joon-ho, which itself was adapted from French comic book by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette. Graeme Manson developed the TNT adaptation.