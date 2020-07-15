Lena Hall, who plays Miss Audrey, told Screen Rant this month that the cast and crew were filming the final episodes of Season 2 when production was shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"Yeah, we had to stop shooting. We were actually filming the last block, episodes 9 and 10. So we're very close to the end, we were already almost there," she said. "It just depends on when we can get back in the studio to do that."
TNT has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2.
Among his many roles, Bean is known for playing Ned Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones. His more recent TV roles include the Sky series Curfew and the PBS series World on Fire.
