Netflix is giving a glimpse of Snowpiercer Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Sean Bean as Mr. Wilford.

"I'm back, and I've come to take what's mine," Wilford (Bean) says in a voiceover.

Wilford's voice was heard in Season 1, with Bean to portray the character onscreen in Season 2. Wilford is the billionaire inventor who built the Snowpiercer train and its railway.

Snowpiercer is based on Bong Joon-ho's 2013 film of the same name, which itself is based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette.

The series follows the passengers of the Snowpiercer, a perpetually moving train carrying the last survivors of humanity across a frozen wasteland.

Snowpiercer hails from Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson and co-stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner and Alison Wright. The show airs on TNT and is available to stream on Netflix.

Lena Hall, who plays Miss Audrey, told Screen Rant this month that the cast and crew were filming the final episodes of Season 2 when production was shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Yeah, we had to stop shooting. We were actually filming the last block, episodes 9 and 10. So we're very close to the end, we were already almost there," she said. "It just depends on when we can get back in the studio to do that."

TNT has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2.

Among his many roles, Bean is known for playing Ned Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones. His more recent TV roles include the Sky series Curfew and the PBS series World on Fire.