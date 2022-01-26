FX and Hulu gearing up for the Snowfall Season 5 premiere.

Hulu shared a teaser for the season Wednesday on Twitter featuring Damson Idris as drug kingpin Franklin Saint.

The promo, titled "On the Edge," shows Franklin (Idris) take an elevator up to the roof of a tall building. The character stands on the ledge as he surveys his kingdom.

"You don't ask for victory, you take it," the post reads.

Snowfall is created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio and Dave Andron. The series also stars Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph and Angela Lewis.

Season 5 will have a two-episode premiere Feb. 23 on FX. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

"Snowfall is enjoying a justly deserved burst of success with Season 4, and we're excited to follow it up with another explosive season early next year," FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier said in December.

Idris is also known for starring in the Netflix sci-fi action film Outside the Wire.