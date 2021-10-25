Snoop Dogg paid homage to his mother Beverly Tate on Instagram. She died on Sunday at the age of 70.

Tate was an author and evangelist who published books, including 2012's Real Love and 2014's Real Love II: The Story of an Extraordinary Woman.

Tate was the mother to four children. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

"Mama thank u for having me," Snoop Dogg said on Instagram alongside a photo of himself hugging his mother.

"Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother," he continued in a second post alongside a photo of Tate holding a bouquet of flowers.

The rapper also uploaded a video of himself looking sad as he listened to music in the dark. Snoop Dogg captioned the clip with a broken heart emoji.

Snoop Dogg's last tribute included the message "Till. We. Meet. Again."