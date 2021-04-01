Snoop Dogg will also help mentor the four artists who were saved by their individual coaches during the Battle Rounds. The four artists will compete in the Four-Way Knockout, with viewers able to vote on who gets to stay on The Voice.
"This is not a joke," Snoop Dogg said on Twitter in reference to the announcement being made on April Fools' Day. Snoop Dogg also posted a teaser trailer of his time on The Voice.
The Voice also recently announced that Ariana Grande will be joining the series as a coach starting with Season 21. Grande will be replacing Jonas with Clarkson, Legend and Shelton set to return.
