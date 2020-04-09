NBC announced on Thursday that Saturday Night Live was creating new content for weekly shows. The first #SNL at home episode will air on Saturday, the show announced on Twitter.

The official Saturday Night Live account shared a picture of 17 cast members -- including Pete Davidson Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney -- on a video chat from their homes.

Saturday Night Live performs in New York City where stay-at-home orders are in place. Talk shows like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon are conducting shows from the hosts home, with video chat interviews with celebrities.

The sketch comedy of Saturday Night Live is more of a creative challenge, but the writers and cast of SNL are attempting to meet it. NBC News reports that the show will meet its 11:30 p.m. EDT air date with sketches and a version of Weekend Update.

Colin Jost and Michael Che currently anchor Weekend Update, the comedy news segment that originated with Chevy Chase. However, NBC could not confirm whether Update and the sketches would be performed live.

Now in its 45th season, Saturday Night Live began in 1975. The last live episode aired on March 7. Daniel Craig hosted, as he expected to be promoting the latest James Bond film No Time to Die. However, MGM postponed the film to November and Craig went ahead with hosting duties.

SNL also lost producer Hal Willner. Willner joined the show in 1980 and died due to complications from coronavirus.