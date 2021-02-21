This weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live opened with a sketch showing pop music star Britney Spears as a talk-show host.

SNL cast member Chloe Fineman played Spears in the segment, which has already gotten more than 500,000 views on YouTube.

Spears' guests on the faux show Oops, You Did it Again included Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant,) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Pete Davidson) and former Mandalorian star Gina Carano (Cecily Strong.)

All of the celebrities parodied recently have been criticized in the media for their words or deeds.

Spears' show is billed as a forum where famous people can safely offer public apologies for their behavior.