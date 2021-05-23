The cast opened this weekend's Season 46 finale of Saturday Night Live with a recap of what made 2020-21 "crazy," including trying to make people laugh during the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We went from doing very weird shows at home to terrifying shows in person," Bowen Yang said during the seven-minute segment.

"Everyone else was fleeing New York, but Lorne [Michaels] was like, 'We should go back -- for comedy,'" said Ego Nwodim.

"It was a perfect environment for laughs. This is what rehearsal looked like," Heidi Gardner said, as a photo popped up of the stars wearing face masks.

"And this is what the writers' room looked like," Yang said, while another picture showed soldiers in full protective gear and gas masks.

Chris Redd remembered the awkward situation of having someone stick a COVID-19 swab up his nose while he was sitting next to musical guest Adele who was doing the same.

Other comedians mentioned hugging in closets to avoid social-distancing "authorities," holding their breath to see if they had the coronavirus, banging pots and pans to show support for essential workers and having exhausted or disinterested first responders in the audience.

They also reflected on the rise and fall of their one-time guest, country star Morgan Wallen, and the fly that landed on Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debate.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Former SNL cast member Chris Rock dropped by to remind everyone he hosted the first episode of the season.

"That feels like six years ago!" Rock said. "Here's how messed up the world was when I hosted -- I wanted Kanye West to be the musical guest and he couldn't do it because he was running for president. ... Also, the week I was here, the sitting president, who said COVID would disappear, got COVID. That was this season."

"Mostly, we remember we were lucky to have a job in a time when so many people were out of work," Kenan Thompson said.

"We remember that seeing even the tops of our friends' faces was better than sitting alone in our apartments with our adopted pet children," Cecily Strong added.

"This was the year we realized that we are more than just a cast, we are a family," Kate McKinnon said through tears.

"And, like a true family, we are kind of sick of each other and need a little break," joked Aidy Bryant.