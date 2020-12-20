Saturday Night Live cast member Alex Moffat has taken over the role of President-elect Joe Biden on the sketch comedy show.

Moffat, 38, briefly offered his impression of Biden, 78, during this weekend's skit about outgoing Vice President Mike Pence Beck Bennett ) getting the coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier in the day, actor and comedian Jim Carrey announced he would no longer play Biden on SNL, but no replacement was announced.

At the beginning of Saturday's episode, Moffat appeared as Biden with a soft cast on his leg, walking with a cane and somersaulting in front of the camera.

Pence commented, "You look different somehow."

"Yep. I'm like Colonel Sanders. Every time you see me, I'm a different guy. There's a good chance this time next year, I'm going to be Mario Lopez," Biden quipped. "Now where are the vaccines at?"

When Pence reminded Biden he was scheduled to get his jab on Monday, Biden said, "Yeah, but Kamala wants me to get it over with."

"I'm worried about you, Joe, especially since you are already in a cast on Day Minus 40 in office," said Maya Rudolph, playing incoming Vice President Kamala Harris.

"You're about to have a real leader again and we're going to have most diverse cabinet in the history of American politics," Biden said.

"And I will make sure Joe never specifies what he means by diverse," Harris said.

Woody Harrelson, John Mulaney, Jason Sudeikis and Kevin Nealon have also played Biden on SNL.