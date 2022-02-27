New York's Ukrainian Chorus Dumka opened this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live with a performance of "Prayer for Ukraine."

ADVERTISEMENT

Longtime SNL castmates Cecily Strong and Kate McKinnon introduced the singers, who were dressed in traditional Ukrainian clothing, at the top of the show.

The lights were low and simply decorated with lit candles and sunflowers for the moving vocal performance.

When the moment was over, Strong and McKinnon announced, "Live from New York, it's Saturday night."

A camera panned to show a table with candles arranged to spell out the word, "Kyiv."

The clip has already gotten more than 400,000 views on YouTube.

The show aired as Ukraine maintained control of its second-largest city -- Kharkiv -- on after hours of heavy fighting with Russian forces.