Natasha Lyonne will host Saturday Night Live for the first time this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

SNL producers said Friday that Lyonne, 44, will make her hosting debut with the Season 47 finale, which airs May 21 on NBC.

Indie pop band Japanese Breakfast will appear as the musical guest.

Singer and actress Selena Gomez will host Saturday's episode of SNL, with Post Malone to appear as musical guest. The episode also marks Gomez's debut as host and Malone's first appearance on the show.

Lyonne is known for playing Nicky Nichols on the Netflix series Orange is the New Black. She now portrays Nadia Vulvokov on the Netflix series Russian Doll, which returned for a second season in April.

"It's very special to get to make something and give it away -- thank you for watching it. Means so much to me and to all of us who worked on it. Thank you. @RussianDoll," the actress tweeted Wednesday.

Japanese Breakfast released its third studio album, Jubilee, in June 2021. The band also recorded songs for the video game Sable, released in September.