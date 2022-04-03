The sketch shows Smith getting up from his seat, heading to the stage where he hits Rock off camera, then sits back down and resumes his conversation with the shocked seat filler.
He pauses in the discussion to scream profanities at Rock, then keeps smiling and talking with his fan, who awkwardly admits he no longer wants to take a selfie with Smith.
"The last couple of years have been crazy with COVID, Zoom meetings, the Red Table Talk," Smith said emotionally, referring to Pinkett Smith's streaming talk show.
As Smith is announced the winner of the Best Actor Oscar for King Richard moments later, he gets a wild-eyed look and, grinning, declares, "Everything's normal, y'all!" and dances up to the stage to collect his award.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.