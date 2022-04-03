Saturday Night Live didn't shy away from the most talked about entertainment news story of the week -- Will Smith's slapping of SNL alum Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony.

The sketch shows Smith getting up from his seat, heading to the stage where he hits Rock off camera, then sits back down and resumes his conversation with the shocked seat filler.

He pauses in the discussion to scream profanities at Rock, then keeps smiling and talking with his fan, who awkwardly admits he no longer wants to take a selfie with Smith.

"The last couple of years have been crazy with COVID, Zoom meetings, the Red Table Talk," Smith said emotionally, referring to Pinkett Smith's streaming talk show.

As Smith is announced the winner of the Best Actor Oscar for King Richard moments later, he gets a wild-eyed look and, grinning, declares, "Everything's normal, y'all!" and dances up to the stage to collect his award.