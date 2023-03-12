After being introduced as "notoriously calm and sane person" Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion explained that new security measures had been taken to prevent another incident like Will Smith slapping former SNL cast member Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith at last year's ceremony.
"All of the nominees have been given tasers. All the seat-fillers have been given guns and Jimmy Kimmel has been given a flame-thrower," Tyson said.
Asked if he is afraid of "a second attack" by Smith, who has been banned from attending the Oscars, Tyson said: "Yes, we are taking that threat very seriously.
"Luckily, we were able to slip one of those Apple AirTags into Will Smith's pocket, so we know exactly where he'll be at all times. Unless, of course, he changes pants. Then he could be anywhere. So, stay frosty, everybody!"
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.