Saturday Night Live returned with its first new show of 2021 -- and the Joe Biden presidency -- this weekend.

John Krasinski , the The Office, A Quiet Place and Jack Ryan star, hosted the episode and Machine Gun Kelly was the musical guest.

The show opened with Kate McKinnon interviewing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Cecily Strong), a GameStop investor (Pete Davidson), Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (Mikey Day), Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (Alex Moffat) and former football great, accused murderer and coronavirus vaccine recipient O.J. Simpson (Kenan Thompson) about what still works in the United States.

After discussing the recent failures of each system with which these individuals are associated, McKinnon decided very little is working in the country these days.

But then Krasinski appeared as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

"You went to historically one of the worst franchises in football and in your first year you took them all the way to the championship," McKinnon said. "You still work."

"Yeah," Brady replied.

"You're supposed to win football games and you just keep winning football games," McKinnon said.

"Yeah," Brady said.

"You might be the only thing in America that still works," McKinnon said.

"Yeah," Brady said.

"So, I guess everyone must be rooting for you, right?" McKinnon asked.

"Almost no one," Brady replied.

"I'll be rooting for you Tom Brady because you're the only goddamn thing this country can rely on," McKinnon said. "It's not like you're a weird Trump guy or anything, right?"

"Thanks for having me," Brady said.

Krasinski said in his monologue that hosting SNL was "mind-blowing" because it has been his favorite show since he was 8 years old.

He was interrupted, however, by audience members wanting him to act out scenes from The Office and answer questions about his sitcom wife Pam (Jenna Fischer.)

Davidson arrived to save Krasinski from the barrage of Office comments.

"I think what's happening here is everyone's been stuck inside all year, watching The Office non-stop and Jim and Pam are like really real for them," Davidson explained.

As the audience chanted: "Kiss Pam! Kiss Pam!" Krasinski and Davidson locked lips and the crowd cheered.