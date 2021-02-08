Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasei±or will host the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film Independent announced in a press release Monday that Villasei±or, 33, will host the awards show in April.

"As someone who considers herself a pretty dependent person, I'm truly honored to host the Film Independent Spirit Awards," Villasei±or said in a statement.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards recognize independent filmmakers and serve as Film Independent's primary fundraiser for its programs, which cultivate the careers of emerging filmmakers and promote diversity and inclusion in the film industry.

"We're thrilled to welcome Melissa Villasei±or into the club of smart, funny film lovers to host the Spirit Awards. The time to laugh has definitely arrived, and not a moment too soon," Film Independent president Josh Welsh said.

"Melissa and the unique circumstances of now will make this year's ceremony like no other," IFC and Sundance TV executive director Blake Callaway added. "It will certainly be a departure from the past, but with Melissa, the chances of Dolly, Ariana Grande , Bjork, Gwen Stefani Julie Andrews and Lady Gaga showing up have skyrocketed."

Past Spirit Awards hosts include Aubrey Plaza, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon and Kumail Nanjiani, and Fred Armisen and Kristen Bell.

Villasei±or came to fame in America's Got Talent Season 6. She joined SNL in 2016 and is the show's first-ever Latina cast member.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Film Independent Spirit Awards will take place April 22 and air on IFC at 10 p.m. EST. This year's nominations were announced in January and include First Cow, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Minari, Never Rarely Sometimes Always and Nomadland.