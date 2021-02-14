Saturday Night Live lampooned former President Donald Trump's second impeachment acquittal just hours after the U.S. Senate voted.

The show opened with a seven-minute parody of Fox News Channel's prime-time opinion show, Tucker Carlson Tonight.

With almost 500,000 views on YouTube, the clip featured Carlson (Alex Moffat) interviewing Republican Senators Lindsey Graham (Kate McKinnon), Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) and Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) about the trial.

"It's a great day for 30 percent of America and tonight we party," Graham said.

"This trial was offensive and absurd, like a friggin' episode of Rick & Morty," he added. "Excuse my foul language. But we all agree the attack on the Capitol was a horrible thing, but just because the rioters were yelling, 'Fight for Trump!' doesn't mean they meant 'Donald Trump.' Could have been some real Tiffany heads. Maybe even some Eric stans."

"Like any impartial juror, we took it upon ourselves to meet with the defense lawyers to give them some very simple legal advice -- 'Stop!' and 'Don't!'" Cruz said.

Asked by Carlson why he voted to acquit Trump, McConnell said: "Because everyone knows you cannot impeach a former president. That's why we should have impeached him before, back when I said we couldn't."

"Well, that logic pretzels out," Carlson said. "What do you really think of Trump?"

"I think he's guilty as hell and the worst person I've ever met and I hope every city, county and state locks his ass up," McConnell said. "That felt good. I've been holding that inside my neck for four years."

On Saturday afternoon, the Senate determined Trump was not to blame for inciting a violent mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Senators voted 57-43 in favor of convicting the former president on a charge of incitement of insurrection. But the Senate needed a two-thirds supermajority to convict, and fell short of the 67 votes needed.