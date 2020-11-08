This weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live opened with Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph, as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, delivering their acceptance speeches after a contentious election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show aired just a few hours after the real Biden and Harris spoke publicly Saturday evening in Delaware.

"We did it! Can you believe it? I honestly kind of can't because it has been so long since something good happened. We kept edging closer and closer. It was like having sex with Sting, but what a release, man! I've never felt so alive, which is ironic because I'm not that alive!" Carrey as Biden said.

"I'm going to be a president for all Americans," he went on, "whether you are from a liberal state like California or a conservative state like Oklahoma or a cracked out, hot mess like Florida, I will be your president."

Rudolph as Harris then joined him at the podium.

"I am humbled and honored to be the first female, the first Black, the first Indian-American and the first biracial vice president and if any of that terrifies you, then I don't give a funt," she said, calling back to an earlier SNL joke in which she described herself as a "fun aunt" or "funt."

"Also, my husband will be the first, second gentleman and he's Jewish, so between us we check more boxes than a disqualified ballot," Harris said. "And, to all the little Black and Brown girls watching right now, I want to say this: the reason your mom is laughing so much tonight is because she is drunk. And the reason she is crying is because she is drunk. Your mom is going to switch from laughing to crying to dancing, pretty much all night."

Biden then said they didn't want to gloat over their victory, but Harris replied: "Welllll...... Just a tiny a bit."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Alec Baldwin returned to play outgoing President Donald Trump , who insisted he won and is fighting for the results to be overturned, as he is in real life.

He then mournfully played the piano and sang "Macho Man" by the Village People.

"This isn't goodbye, America," Trump said. "I'm just going to say, 'See you in court!'"

Biden then declared Trump a loser and both he and Harris made the letter "L" sign with their fingers and put them to their foreheads.

The sketch already has gotten more than 1.7 million views on YouTube.