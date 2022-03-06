Saturday Night Live cast member Kate McKinnon took to the show's "Weekend Update" segment to condemn the Florida House's recent passage of a bill to regulate public school teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now on its way to the Florida Senate, the measure critics are calling the "don't say gay" bill bans discussions in grades K-3.

McKinnon initially pretended to misunderstand the bill's intention as a move to keep homosexual kids from being mocked in school.

After "Weekend Update" host Colin Jost explained it, McKinnon said: "I am deeply gay -- concerned, deeply concerned. It just feels like this will make kids gay and trans. Sorry, depressed and suicidal. I think these laws are lesbians. Sorry, unconscionable."

"I'm trying to make sense of this," she added. "Does this 'don't say gay' law have a purpose?"

"I guess it's so kids don't go home with questions parents don't want to answer," Jost said.

"So, one kid can say, 'I live with my parents,' but another one has to say, 'I live in a house with two adult men who bought me when I was young?' That way they will be less confused?"

She went on to say that if gay means bad, then "this is the gayest law I've ever seen."